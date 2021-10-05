dayton-daily-news logo
One in hospital, police searching for suspect after reported shooting in Dayton

By Daniel Susco
18 minutes ago

One person has been shot and police are searching the area near Stanley Avenue and state Route 4 after a reported shooting in Dayton.

Emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of North Main Street around 4:45 a.m. on a report of a shooting and found a female victim, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

She was transported to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly called Grandview Medical Center, records said.

Police briefly pursued a male suspect, who bailed out of the vehicle on Stanley Avenue near Route 4.

Officers called for a K9 unit to help search the area.

