One taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Miami Twp. trailer park

One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Miami Township this morning.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, emergency crews were sent to the 11000 block of Crimson in the Oakwood Village trailer park at 10:26 a.m.
Records said that Warren County transferred a 911 call to Montgomery County, where a man requested an ambulance before the phone disconnected.
Crews at the scene at first requested CareFlight respond to the scene, but ended up canceling the request.
Medics transported one person to Kettering Medical Center. Their condition is not known at this time.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
