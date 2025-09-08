Open in Orange event by Cincinnati Bengals is Thursday at Troll Pub

There will be a chance to win tickets to the Sept. 14 home opening game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Limited-edition season shirts and posters will be available, too.

"Open In Orange features a weeklong celebration with different events leading up to the home opener designed to bring fans together and give back to the community," states a release from the Bengals organization. Troll Pub in Dayton hosted a similar event in 2024. See photos of that event on the Bengals’ website.

Sunday’s game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati begins at 1 p.m. It is an “orange out,” where fans attending are asked to wear orange.

The Cincinnati Bengals are 1-0 after defeating the Cleveland Browns in the Battle of Ohio on Sept. 7. The team won 17-16.