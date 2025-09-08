Open in Orange event by Cincinnati Bengals is Thursday at Troll Pub

The giant troll welcomes visitors to the Troll Pub at the Wheelhouse at 216 Wayne Ave. near the Oregon District. The Wheelhouse, a former manufacturing facility, was turned into housing and first-floor commercial spaces with the help of state historic tax credits. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

The giant troll welcomes visitors to the Troll Pub at the Wheelhouse at 216 Wayne Ave. near the Oregon District. The Wheelhouse, a former manufacturing facility, was turned into housing and first-floor commercial spaces with the help of state historic tax credits. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
Lifestyles
By Lifestyles Staff
Updated 1 hour ago
X

The Cincinnati Bengals announced it will host an Open in Orange happy hour in Dayton.

The event is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 at Troll Pub, 216 Wayne Ave. The Happy Hour is a season kickoff celebration with other Bengals fans.

ExploreAnalysis: 3 takeaways from the Bengals’ Week 1 win in Cleveland

There will be a chance to win tickets to the Sept. 14 home opening game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Limited-edition season shirts and posters will be available, too.

"Open In Orange features a weeklong celebration with different events leading up to the home opener designed to bring fans together and give back to the community," states a release from the Bengals organization.

Troll Pub in Dayton hosted a similar event in 2024. See photos of that event on the Bengals’ website.

Sunday’s game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati begins at 1 p.m. It is an “orange out,” where fans attending are asked to wear orange.

The Cincinnati Bengals are 1-0 after defeating the Cleveland Browns in the Battle of Ohio on Sept. 7. The team won 17-16.

In Other News
1
Harlem Globetrotters to bring 100 Year Tour to Nutter Center
2
Another Taste of Belgium restaurant closes
3
Dayton area’s haunted places: Lookout Tower, Victoria Theatre...
4
Add White Castle to your list of places to find pumpkin flavor on the...
5
A red meat allergy from tick bites is spreading: What to know about...

About the Author

Lifestyles Staff