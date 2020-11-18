‘Open value’ commissary gift cards also available at exchanges

“Commissary gift cards are a very popular and generous means to give the gift of groceries to authorized patrons – whether they are near or far,” said Bob Bunch, the Defense Commissary Agency’s gift card program manager. “In the nine years since the program began, nearly 1.1 million cards have been purchased and more than $37.8 million in groceries have been bought using them, for a nearly 94-percent redemption rate. That’s fantastic.”

The program has improved much in just a year’s time. This time last year, the open value cards were new and available at only 40 commissaries, while the standard fixed value $25 and $50 cards remained available worldwide. Now the open value cards that let purchasers put any amount between $5 and $300, are available worldwide. The Navy Exchanges had been selling the gift cards as well since 2018, and this past June, AAFES began selling them. Commissaries also sell the NEX and AAFES gift cards.