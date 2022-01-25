Opening date set for $12M Dayton library West Branch

The new Dayton Metro Library West Branch will open to public on Feb. 7.
The new 24,000-square-foot facility is located at the corner of U.S. 35 and Abbey Avenue.
The library system invested more than $12 million in the new branch, which sits near the Wright brothers airplane factory buildings that are being targeted for historic renovation and redevelopment.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
The new branch has a community room, quads, tutor rooms, conference rooms, a reading room and an adult area with a fireplace.
Other amenities include an outdoor patio with an interactive “Percussion Play” area; a children’s area with a Nintendo Switch gaming system; a TeenEDGE area with a PlayStation 5; and a technology lab and tech studio.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
The library will have a ”Westside Makespace” — a project of Co-op Dayton, which was behind the Gem City Market in northwest Dayton.
About the Author