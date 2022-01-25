Hamburger icon
Opening date set for $12M Dayton library West Branch

Dayton Metro Library West Branch at 300 Abbey Avenue. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Local News
By Cornelius Frolik
47 minutes ago

The new Dayton Metro Library West Branch will open to public on Feb. 7.

The new 24,000-square-foot facility is located at the corner of U.S. 35 and Abbey Avenue.

The library system invested more than $12 million in the new branch, which sits near the Wright brothers airplane factory buildings that are being targeted for historic renovation and redevelopment.

Here’s a look during the final stages of construction at the Dayton Metro Library’s future West Branch, located on 300 Abbey Ave. at U.S. 35 in west Dayton. The new building will replace the current Madden Hills and Westwood branches, which are located less than a mile away. The library is expected to open in February 2022. These photos were taken on November 17, 2021. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The new branch has a community room, quads, tutor rooms, conference rooms, a reading room and an adult area with a fireplace.

Other amenities include an outdoor patio with an interactive “Percussion Play” area; a children’s area with a Nintendo Switch gaming system; a TeenEDGE area with a PlayStation 5; and a technology lab and tech studio.

Here’s a look during the final stages of construction at the Dayton Metro Library’s future West Branch, located on 300 Abbey Ave. at U.S. 35 in west Dayton. The new building will replace the current Madden Hills and Westwood branches, which are located less than a mile away. The library is expected to open in February 2022. These photos were taken on November 17, 2021. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

The library will have a ”Westside Makespace” — a project of Co-op Dayton, which was behind the Gem City Market in northwest Dayton.

