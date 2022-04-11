OPENING DAY: Numerous new food items coming to Great American Ball Park for Reds 2022 season

An extensive array of culinary additions for hungry fans are making their debut at Great American Ball Park this season, including new specialty food items and alcohol-infused options.
New food items available starting Tuesday at the ball park’s Opening Day include:
- Reds “Red Hot” Chicken Sandwich: Fried chicken breast topped with honey hot sauce, pickle chips and horseradish coleslaw on a brioche bun. Available at FryBox at Section 109 and Scouts Club.
- Bar-B “Cone”: Montgomery Inn pulled pork, white cheddar mac & cheese, coleslaw and Montgomery Inn Barbecue sauce – served in a waffle cone. Available at Montgomery Inn Smokehouse near Section 138.
- “Bunt” Cake Sundae: Bundt cake topped with vanilla ice cream, strawberry sauce, whipped cream and sprinkles. Available at Rosie’s Ice Cream Stands near Sections 115, 132 and 522, and Scouts Club.
- Frisch’s Big Boy Sliders: Available for a limited time only, April 22-24. Sold at Frisch’s at Section 118.
- Lookout Dog: Field Roast vegetarian hot dog topped with white bean buffalo dip, shredded cheddar cheese, pickled jalapenos and hot sauce. Available at Porkopolis near Section 116 and Scouts Club.
- The Dragon Dog: Field Roast vegetarian hot dog topped with kimchi, garlic soy sauce and sesame aioli. Available at Scouts Club.
- “Rookie Cookie” Fry Box: Crushed Oreos and chocolate chip cookies, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce and marshmallows – served on French fries. Sold at FryBox locations at Sections 139 and 534.
- Hand-Crafted 1869 Burger: All-beef burger topped with American cheese, barbecue sauce, crispy onions and pickles on a brioche bun. Available at Scouts Club.
- Scouts Burrito Bowl: Cilantro-lime rice topped with grilled chicken, queso, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Available at Scouts Club.
“We work closely with the Reds to ensure our hospitality program is constantly evolving and adding to the game-day experience at Great American Ball Park,” said Andy Worden, general manager of foodservice and retail partner Delaware North at the ballpark. “Our culinary team has been hard at work this offseason, creating a fun mix of new items for the 2022 season that feature creative twists on fan-favorites – with a range of regional flavors and products.”
For more details on each of the items, visit reds.com/food.
Also new at the Wings & Rings Machine Room & Patio are:
- Cauliflower Wings: Hand-breaded cauliflower, fried and drizzled in a parmesan-garlic sauce and served with a side of celery sticks and blue cheese dip.
- Pretzel Bites: Served with queso, pico de gallo and jalapenos.
New alcohol-related options at GABP this year include:
BLOX: Alcohol and fruit-infused ice cubes made in Cincinnati.
- Black Cherry Limeade Seltzer: Two lime BLOX with black-cherry seltzer.
- Iceberg Seltzer: One strawberry BLOX with black-cherry seltzer.
- Prosecco Slush: Two strawberry BLOX with prosecco.
WHERE: Section 134
Frosthaus: Frozen drinks from Covington, Kentucky. The three flavors include:
- Kentucky Lemonade: Sweet and tart lemonade paired with Kentucky bourbon.
- Redlegs Rum Runner: Strawberry, banana, passion fruit and lime, paired with Bacardi Rum.
- Orange Dreamsicle: Orange and vanilla flavoring paired with Tito’s Vodka.
WHERE: Section 114
About the Author