Breaking: Dayton starter enters transfer portal after four seasons with Flyers

Oregon District building wall partly collapses, road closed

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Local News
By
10 minutes ago
X

A section of an Oregon District business’ wall partly collapsed Monday afternoon.

The building, at E. 5th and Jackson streets, houses Brim on Fifth, a specialty hat shop.

Jackson Street is closed at E. 5th Street due to the collapse.

A section of the wall fell out of the side of the building, leaving a pile of bricks on the sidewalk below.

Part of the wall on an Oregon District building at E. 5th and Jackson streets collapsed Monday, March 24, 2025, leaving a pile of bricks on the sidewalk. MARSHALL GORBY, STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

icon to expand image

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Holes are visible through the wall to the interior, and a crack in the wall is visible up the wall to the roof.

Dayton Fire Department District Chief Nick Judge said that they were unsure if the collapse was due to weather or the age of the building.

He said that crews would be putting up some temporary structures to shore up the wall until the business owner could meet with engineers for a more permanent fix.

“Our hope is that we keep it right there and it doesn’t come down any more,” Judge said.

The Dayton Fire Department investigates a partial building collapse on Jackson Street Monday, March 24, 2025 in the Oregon District. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

icon to expand image

The district chief added that they were unsure if the roof was damaged due to a rubber liner covering it.

In the meantime, he said they were shutting off utilities to the building as a precaution, and Jackson Street was closed as crews worked.

Judge added that E. 5th Street and the Oregon District were still open for business.

In Other News
1
Man accused in deadly Miamisburg shooting, 13-hour manhunt indicted
2
Company buys Dayton Mall-area Bob Evans site for $3.4 million
3
Kettering Schools present $432 million plan to redo buildings, if levy...
4
Winning $150,000 Powerball ticket sold at Troy gas station
5
Ohio thinks 15% more students will use private school vouchers next...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.