Oregon District building wall partly collapses, road closed

Jackson Street is closed at E. 5th Street due to the collapse.

A section of the wall fell out of the side of the building, leaving a pile of bricks on the sidewalk below.

Holes are visible through the wall to the interior, and a crack in the wall is visible up the wall to the roof.

Dayton Fire Department District Chief Nick Judge said that they were unsure if the collapse was due to weather or the age of the building.

He said that crews would be putting up some temporary structures to shore up the wall until the business owner could meet with engineers for a more permanent fix.

“Our hope is that we keep it right there and it doesn’t come down any more,” Judge said.

The district chief added that they were unsure if the roof was damaged due to a rubber liner covering it.

In the meantime, he said they were shutting off utilities to the building as a precaution, and Jackson Street was closed as crews worked.

Judge added that E. 5th Street and the Oregon District were still open for business.