State patrol, Miamisburg police cruisers hit by DUI suspects on I-75, injuring officers

MIAMISBURG – Three law enforcement cruisers were struck on Interstate 75 today by vehicles with suspected intoxicated drivers, resulting in at least two officers being taken to the hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a patrol cruiser and two Miamisburg police vehicles were hit after a traffic stop shortly after 1:30 a.m. on northbound I-75 near Ohio 725.
Two Miamisburg cruisers were apparently hit from the rear by a vehicle whose driver is suspected of being intoxicated, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matt Bowling.
The state patrol responded to assist the Miamisburg officers and the trooper’s cruiser was hit by a second vehicle suspected of driving under the influence, resulting in two crashes at the same location, Bowling added.
One state trooper and at least one Miamisburg police officer were taken from the scene with minor injuries, according to the troopers.
The names of the those involved have not been released.
The speed of the vehicles that hit the cruisers is not clear, officials said. Traffic was shut down on the highway for a short time after the wrecks, Bowling said.