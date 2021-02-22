JUST IN: Company wants to build 300-unit housing complex at research park in Kettering

A business that owns dozens of acres at Miami Valley Research Park is working on plans to build a 300-unit residential development, the first housing at the park.
Cleveland-based Industrial Commercial Properties is looking to build multifamily residential housing on about 28 acres at the northeast corner of Research Park Boulevard and County Line Road, said Dean Miller, ICP senior vice president of leasing and acquisitions.
The proposal is in its early stages, but Miller said he expects plans to be submitted to the city by the end of this year.
Once plans go forward, any approval would involve a lengthy process including both the city and the association overseeing the Miami Valley Research Park, Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman.
ICP last year bought several properties at the 1,250-acre research park.
The company’s acquisitions include land sold by the city, which bought more than 300 acres there for $1.5 million in 2018.