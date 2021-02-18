100-year-old historical items mysteriously returned to Kettering Cox mansion

KETTERING – Historical items dating back more than 100 years that apparently were taken from the former Cox mansion years earlier have been mysteriously returned.
A Montgomery County historical marker, newspapers and political memorabilia dating back to 1920 were found this week at the gate of Trailsend, built in 1915 for former Ohio Gov. and Dayton Daily News owner James Cox, the current owner of the property said.
Dr. Zakir Khanzada said he discovered the items sitting unpackaged late Wednesday morning after an unfounded report of vandalism on the property at 3500 Governors Trail.
“I was called by the police that someone vandalized (the home) or something,” he said. “But when I went there, police (were) there at the entrance gate,” where the items sat.
“It’s very unusual,” he said. “Someone is so nice to drop these things off, which belongs to this building (and) was taken away before when someone emptied the house or something.”
Khanzada said some of the newspapers were about 100 years old and the memorabilia included posters of Cox when he was the Democratic Party nominee for president in 1920 with Franklin Delano Roosevelt as his running mate.
Khanzada said the items were apparently taken from the home before he bought it in 2015.