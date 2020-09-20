Our commitment to readers this election

Voting is one of the most important rights — and responsibilities — for citizens of our country. We at the Dayton Daily News believe it is our duty to help you make informed voting decisions and to keep watch over the voting process. That’s something we’ve always done, and something we’re committed to doing again this year.
Every day, from now till the election, our journalists will publish stories about who’s running for local office and what they stand for; what’s on our local ballots, including tax issues for schools, roads and police services; and what local officials are doing to ensure that you can safely cast your ballot and that it will count.
Today, Sept. 19, we explain the process for mail-in ballots. On our Ideas and Voices page, we highlight the vital role voting plays in our democracy. Next week we will reprint the request form for mail-in ballots. The League of Women Voters Guide will be included in our papers Oct. 8 and we’re holding a virtual town-hall meeting with elections officials in October.
We have reporters in Montgomery, Greene, Warren and Miami counties and Columbus keeping track of the election process and vote count.
You can count on our coverage to be balanced, whether it’s a local race or national.
Please let me know if you have questions or concerns about our local elections. Email me at jim.bebbington@coxinc.com. We welcome your feedback and suggestions.