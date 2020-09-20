Our commitment to readers this election

Today, Sept. 19, we explain the process for mail-in ballots. On our Ideas and Voices page, we highlight the vital role voting plays in our democracy. Next week we will reprint the request form for mail-in ballots. The League of Women Voters Guide will be included in our papers Oct. 8 and we’re holding a virtual town-hall meeting with elections officials in October.

We have reporters in Montgomery, Greene, Warren and Miami counties and Columbus keeping track of the election process and vote count.