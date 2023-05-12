Over 1K pounds of pork rinds recalled, not inspected by USDA

According to the recall, the rinds were found without a USDA mark of inspection during routine FSIS surveillance, and the FSIS discovered the producer was not an FSIS-inspected facility.

There have been no confirmed reports of bad reactions to eating the pork rinds, the FSIS said, but it said that consumers who bought them not to eat them, but instead to throw them away or return them.

Consumers with questions can contact Mitten Gourmet CEO Miquel Varney at 989-402-5372 or by emailing support@mittengourmet.com.