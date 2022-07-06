dayton-daily-news logo
X

Over 2.7K power customers in dark following afternoon storms

ajc.com

Local News
By
52 minutes ago

Over 2,700 power customers were left in the dark after thunderstorms swept through the area this afternoon.

The most outages in the greater Dayton area were in Warren County, where Duke Energy reported over 1,300 outages as of 6:50 p.m., followed by Darke County, which AES said had over 900 without power at the same time.

ExploreTornado touches down in Goshen, Ohio; State of emergency declared

The following are the number of customers without power, by county, according to the AES and Duke Energy outage maps.

  • Warren: 1,370
  • Darke: 929
  • Greene: 247
  • Montgomery: 158
  • Butler: 41
  • Preble: 11
  • Miami: 5
  • Champaign: 4

In Other News
1
Tornado touches down in Goshen, Ohio; State of emergency declared
2
Feds: Dayton home health provider denied $133K in overtime to 63...
3
Governor wants to speed up warrants and protective orders in new Ohio...
4
Huber Heights council may change rules amid city manager fight
5
Minnesota company poised to purchase Dayton manufacturer

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top