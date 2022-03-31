dayton-daily-news logo
Over 11K without power as high winds blow through area

Local News
By Daniel Susco
Updated 25 minutes ago

Just over 11,000 households are without power tonight as strong winds ahead of a line of showers and thunderstorms moves through the area.

ExploreHigh Wind Warning in effect; Outages, damaging winds expected

The majority of the reported outages are in Montgomery and Preble counties, which as of 12:05 a.m. Thursday both had over 5,000 customers without power. Earlier in the night at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, Montogmery County had 2,229 households in the dark.

As of 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, 2,371 people were without power across the area. By 12:05 a.m. Thursday morning, that number swelled to 11,091 outages.

Outages by county are as follows, according to outage maps from AES, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison:

  • Montgomery: 5488
  • Preble: 5462
  • Warren: 75
  • Butler: 48
  • Greene: 17
  • Miami: 1

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

