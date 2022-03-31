Over 11K without power as high winds blow through area

Just over 11,000 households are without power tonight as strong winds ahead of a line of showers and thunderstorms moves through the area.
The majority of the reported outages are in Montgomery and Preble counties, which as of 12:05 a.m. Thursday both had over 5,000 customers without power. Earlier in the night at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, Montogmery County had 2,229 households in the dark.
As of 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, 2,371 people were without power across the area. By 12:05 a.m. Thursday morning, that number swelled to 11,091 outages.
Outages by county are as follows, according to outage maps from AES, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison:
- Montgomery: 5488
- Preble: 5462
- Warren: 75
- Butler: 48
- Greene: 17
- Miami: 1
In Other News
1
Yellow Springs in final four of national ‘Strongest Towns’ contest
2
First 80-degree day of year falls just shy of record
3
Public Health to host COVID vaccine clinics at 3 Dayton Metro Library...
4
Federal judges in Ohio won’t delay May 3 primary — for now
5
Legislators pass bills on online sale protections, sex trafficking and...
About the Author