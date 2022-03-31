Over 11K without power as high winds blow through area

The majority of the reported outages are in Montgomery and Preble counties, which as of 12:05 a.m. Thursday both had over 5,000 customers without power. Earlier in the night at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, Montogmery County had 2,229 households in the dark.

As of 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, 2,371 people were without power across the area. By 12:05 a.m. Thursday morning, that number swelled to 11,091 outages.