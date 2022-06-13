Over 95,000 customers without power as thunderstorms roll through

Tens of thousands of power customers are without power as thunderstorms push through the area.
The most outages were reported in Butler County, which as of 6 p.m. had over 20,000 customers in the dark, according to the Duke Energy outage map. By 6:20 p.m., that number more than doubled to over 47,000. Warren County also saw a considerable number of outages, with Duke Energy reporting over 7,000 customers without power around 6 p.m., shooting up to over 29,000 by 6:20 p.m.
As of 6:20 p.m., over 95,000 customers were reported without electricity across the area.
Outages, by county, as of 6:50p.m. are as follows, according to the AES, Duke Energy and Darke County Rural Energy outage maps:
- Butler: 48,330
- Warren: 29,774
- Montgomery: 8,693
- Greene: 6,265
- Preble: 2,553
- Clark: 5
- Miami: 2
- Darke: 2
- Champaign: Fewer than 5
In Other News
1
State health director: Probable monkeypox case found in Ohio
2
DeWine signs armed teachers bill; Democrats denounce it
3
Man stabbed during reported robbery in Dayton
4
Dayton city commission to meet virtually, citing mayor’s COVID exposure
5
NEW DETAILS: Kettering moves to keep fireworks ban before Ohio law...
About the Author