Over 600 without power, mainly in Bellbrook area

Local News
By
41 minutes ago

Over 600 power customers are without electricity in the area at the start of a windy, rainy night.

As of 8:50 p.m. Tuesday night, most of the outages are in the Bellbrook area, with a single large outage covering 615 customers. The AES outage map estimates power will be restored by 10 p.m.

As of 8:50 p.m., the number of power customers in the dark, by county, are as follows, according to the AES outage map:

  • Greene County: 615
  • Montgomery County: 67
  • Miami County: 1

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

