Over 600 without power, mainly in Bellbrook area

Over 600 power customers are without electricity in the area at the start of a windy, rainy night.
As of 8:50 p.m. Tuesday night, most of the outages are in the Bellbrook area, with a single large outage covering 615 customers. The AES outage map estimates power will be restored by 10 p.m.
As of 8:50 p.m., the number of power customers in the dark, by county, are as follows, according to the AES outage map:
- Greene County: 615
- Montgomery County: 67
- Miami County: 1
