Overnight lows below zero, more snow on the way

Forecasting models vary on the amount of snow that can be expected. With AccuWeather saying it’s possible for 4 to 8 inches Wednesday afternoon through Friday afternoon, and the NWS so far predicting much more conservative accumulations of around 3 inches through Thursday night. However, meteorologist will continue to monitor conditions and will update projections on the storm’s path and snow totals to be expected.

❄️No rest for the weary. Another round of winter weather is expected Wed night- Thu evening. Accumulating snow is also likely outside the watch area, and additional winter weather headlines may be needed as the event draws closer. Stay tuned!❄️ #kywx #ohwx pic.twitter.com/HLmh09Liy5 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 16, 2021

Snow continues Thursday, which will be cloudy and a bit warmer with a high near 29 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch is possible, the NWS said. Thursday night, snow is likely, mainly before 9 p.m. It will be cloudy with a low around 16 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch is possible, the NWS said.

Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 23 degrees. Skies remain partly sunny Friday night, which will be frigid with a low around 2 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are in store for Saturday, with a high near 22 degrees. Some clouds move back in for Saturday night, when temperatures drop to an overnight low around 12 degrees.

Temperatures finally climb above freezing Sunday, with a high near 35 degrees. There is a chance of rain and snow Sunday night, which will be cloudy with a low around 31 degrees.

A chance of snow exists Monday, which will be cloudy but warmer with a high near 38 degrees. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 30 degrees.