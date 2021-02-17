Overnight lows below zero, more snow on the way

The temperature Tuesday night is in the low single digits, down to 4 degrees in some areas, as the region braces for a second round of snow this week.
The overnight low is expected to fall below zero, to around minus 2 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Brrr...We are currently observing 4°F🌡️ in Wilmington. We know there are many of you with personal weather stations. Are any of you lower than us? Must show proof! 🧐 #ohwx #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/3KfyYn2lDk— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 17, 2021
Skies will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with a high near 22 degrees and wind chill values making it feel as low as minus 2 degrees.
Snow is likely Wednesday night into Thursday, mainly after 1 a.m., with a low around 20 degrees.
Forecasting models vary on the amount of snow that can be expected. With AccuWeather saying it’s possible for 4 to 8 inches Wednesday afternoon through Friday afternoon, and the NWS so far predicting much more conservative accumulations of around 3 inches through Thursday night. However, meteorologist will continue to monitor conditions and will update projections on the storm’s path and snow totals to be expected.
❄️No rest for the weary. Another round of winter weather is expected Wed night- Thu evening. Accumulating snow is also likely outside the watch area, and additional winter weather headlines may be needed as the event draws closer. Stay tuned!❄️ #kywx #ohwx pic.twitter.com/HLmh09Liy5— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 16, 2021
Snow continues Thursday, which will be cloudy and a bit warmer with a high near 29 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch is possible, the NWS said. Thursday night, snow is likely, mainly before 9 p.m. It will be cloudy with a low around 16 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch is possible, the NWS said.
Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 23 degrees. Skies remain partly sunny Friday night, which will be frigid with a low around 2 degrees.
Mostly sunny skies are in store for Saturday, with a high near 22 degrees. Some clouds move back in for Saturday night, when temperatures drop to an overnight low around 12 degrees.
Temperatures finally climb above freezing Sunday, with a high near 35 degrees. There is a chance of rain and snow Sunday night, which will be cloudy with a low around 31 degrees.
A chance of snow exists Monday, which will be cloudy but warmer with a high near 38 degrees. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 30 degrees.