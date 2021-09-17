dayton-daily-news logo
X

OVI checkpoint to take place in Greene County tonight

ajc.com

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

An OVI checkpoint is scheduled to take place tonight on Colonel Glenn Highway in Greene County tonight.

The checkpoint will be conducted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol with Beavercreek Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

ExploreNew Greene County bookmobile delights kids with stories

It’s scheduled to last from 9 to 11 p.m.

The checkpoint is funded by federal grants and aims to deter and intercept impaired drivers. Saturation patrols are also planned for the area.

Anyone who plans to drink alcoholic beverages should arrange for a ride or designate a sober driver ahead of time.

In Other News
1
See how your Statehouse districts will change
2
Have used tires? Montgomery County buyback on for Sunday after pandemic
3
Tipp City school board member: ‘I don’t even feel safe coming to these...
4
AFRL breaks ground for $6 million wargaming and simulation lab
5
Local school COVID cases at near peak level for second week
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top