OVI checkpoint to take place in Greene County tonight

An OVI checkpoint is scheduled to take place tonight on Colonel Glenn Highway in Greene County tonight.
The checkpoint will be conducted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol with Beavercreek Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
It’s scheduled to last from 9 to 11 p.m.
The checkpoint is funded by federal grants and aims to deter and intercept impaired drivers. Saturation patrols are also planned for the area.
Anyone who plans to drink alcoholic beverages should arrange for a ride or designate a sober driver ahead of time.
