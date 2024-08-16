OVI checkpoints to take place in Greene, Montgomery counties tonight

Multiple OVI checkpoints will take place in Greene and Montgomery counties tonight
Two checkpoints are planned for Montgomery County. One will be in the 2600 block of Harshman Road and the other will be in the 600 block of Woodman Drive in Riverside. The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will conduct the checkpoints from 6:45 p.m. to midnight.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol will operate a checkpoint on Colonel Glenn Highway near Old Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn from 9 to 11 p.m. Saturation patrols will also take place in the area to reduce crashes and remove impaired drivers from the road.
The checkpoint is funded by federal grants.
Anyone who plans to drink alcohol should make plans for a safe and sober ride home before they start drinking.
