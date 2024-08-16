OVI checkpoints to take place in Greene, Montgomery counties tonight

Explore Multiple OVI checkpoints planned for Montgomery County as part of national campaign

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will operate a checkpoint on Colonel Glenn Highway near Old Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn from 9 to 11 p.m. Saturation patrols will also take place in the area to reduce crashes and remove impaired drivers from the road.

The checkpoint is funded by federal grants.

Anyone who plans to drink alcohol should make plans for a safe and sober ride home before they start drinking.