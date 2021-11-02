Owner of a hybrid electric vehicle is concerned about battery life

Almost any shop or dealer can use a scan tool and check on the status of the battery by looking at the difference in voltage and internal resistance of individual modules. It is expensive to replace the high-voltage battery and many experts recommend purchasing a new high-voltage battery from a Toyota dealer if, or when, it has been proved to need replacement. Even though the high-voltage battery is degraded, the vehicle can still function by using the gasoline engine more than usual resulting in reduced fuel economy. I own two hybrid electric vehicles myself and one is ten years old and is still in good health. Don’t worry about it and just enjoy it.

