Owner of Dayton Mall, Mall at Fairfield Commons gets another extension for interest payment

The owner of the Dayton Mall and Mall at Fairfield Commons is getting another extension to pay a $23.2 million interest payment that was initially due more than two months ago.
Washington Prime Group, which owns both malls, in March released its earnings report for 2020, detailing $111.4 million in losses for the fourth quarter and $233.8 million for the year, leaving investors with an uncertainty if it could restructure in time to prevent Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
At that time, the company said it had reached an agreement with creditors extending until the end of March a deadline to pay a $23.2 million interest payment that was initially due Feb. 16.
In a SEC filing April 26 the company said its agreement on the payment has been extended to May 5. The extension comes a little more than two weeks after an April 9 SEC filing when the company said its agreement on the payment had been extended to April 28.
The Dayton Mall is located at 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Miami Twp. and the Mall at Fairfield Commons is located at 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek.