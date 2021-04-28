Owner of Dayton Mall, Mall at Fairfield Commons gets another extension for interest payment

Washington Prime Group, which owns both malls, in March released its earnings report for 2020, detailing $111.4 million in losses for the fourth quarter and $233.8 million for the year, leaving investors with an uncertainty if it could restructure in time to prevent Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

At that time, the company said it had reached an agreement with creditors extending until the end of March a deadline to pay a $23.2 million interest payment that was initially due Feb. 16.