Paratroopers to drop in on Wright-Patt Friday for training

Army Reserve soldiers will be dropping by a field on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Area A Friday.
The 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), an Army Reserve unit based in Columbus, will conduct airborne operations at Wright-Patterson Airfield, the 88th Air Base Wing said.
The operation will feature parachute jumps by about 100 soldiers, supported by a KC-130J aircraft.
The schedule is subject to change. But right now, the first daylight jump is expected to happen around 3:45 p.m., involving about 100 jumpers and requiring three passes per aircraft.
A second jump may follow about an hour later.
A night jump is expected to start around 8:15 p.m., with about 80 jumpers, again requiring three passes per aircraft. A second night jump could happen an hour later.
The 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne) is an Army Reserve unit that specializes in civil military operations.
The jumps may involve a brief suspension of runway operations, the base said.
The unit is required to complete eight jumps a year to remain current.
