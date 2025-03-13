Breaking: Wittenberg placed in financial distress status by college accreditation group

Paratroopers to drop in on Wright-Patt Friday for training

Soldiers with the 412th Civil Affairs Battalion conduct Airborne operations at annual training during Operation Viking at Joint Base Cape Cod in July 2022. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Mark Davis)

Army Reserve soldiers will be dropping by a field on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Area A Friday.

The 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), an Army Reserve unit based in Columbus, will conduct airborne operations at Wright-Patterson Airfield, the 88th Air Base Wing said.

The operation will feature parachute jumps by about 100 soldiers, supported by a KC-130J aircraft.

U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Phil Spence, 412th Civil Affairs Battalion civil military operations center chief, fastens his helmet strap prior to a static line jump over Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in March 2016. The 412th is an Army Reserve unit out of Columbus and is required to complete eight jumps per year to remain current. Army photo

The schedule is subject to change. But right now, the first daylight jump is expected to happen around 3:45 p.m., involving about 100 jumpers and requiring three passes per aircraft.

A second jump may follow about an hour later.

A night jump is expected to start around 8:15 p.m., with about 80 jumpers, again requiring three passes per aircraft. A second night jump could happen an hour later.

The 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne) is an Army Reserve unit that specializes in civil military operations.

The jumps may involve a brief suspension of runway operations, the base said.

The unit is required to complete eight jumps a year to remain current.

