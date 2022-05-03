Part of Little Miami State Park’s Scenic Bike Trail to close in Warren County

A portion of the Little Miami State Park’s multi-use Scenic Trail, originally set to close in June, will now be closed for six months beginning Monday.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will close the trail because of the King Avenue bridge replacement project, which will cross the Little Miami River near Kings Mills. The project will include new concrete supports and bridge work to carry Grandin Road across the trail, a new parking lot for additional trail access, and relocating a section of the trail to a safer location, east of Grandin Road.

Once the trail is closed, from the south Old 3-C will be the last crossroads to exit the trail. Users will be able to get back on the trail in South Lebanon. The city of Lebanon also has a spur trail that connects to the Little Miami north of the closure. The portion of closed trail is expected to reopen in early 2023, however, as the project nears completion, the trail will be temporarily closed for several weeks while the newly rerouted section is connected to the rest of the state park’s 50-mile Scenic Trail.

Updated information on the closure may be found by visiting the Warren County Engineer’s website or the Little Miami State Park Facebook page.