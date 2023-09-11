Part of Shull Road closes for water main project in Huber Heights

A water main project is closing part of Shull Road this week in Huber Heights.

Road closures are expected to take place on Shull Road from Bellefontaine Road to 700 feet west of Bellefontaine Road from Monday through Sept. 29.

The impacted area will be closed to traffic during the day and night.

The road will be closed in order to install a water main boring under Interstate 70 as part of the East Water Main Extension Project, according to a statement from the City of Huber Heights.

All of Bellefontaine Road will be open during this same time period with a moving, temporary traffic signal set up from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the I-70 overpass area.

