Passenger: Plane sliding off Dayton runway ‘wasn’t scary,’ but could have been much worse

The Bombardier CRJ200 had about 42 passengers and three crew members aboard and was coming from Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., according to local officials.

No one was injured in the incident, but the plane’s left wing was damaged after striking some directional signs and lighting, said Tyler McCoy, Dayton’s interim aircraft rescue and firefighting coordinator.

“After landing, during the rollout, the aircraft veered off the runway, into the grass between the runway and Taxiway Echo,” McCoy said. “The plane stopped on Taxiway Echo at Taxiway Gulf.”

Essman, a retired Beavercreek resident, said it was obvious that something went wrong during the landing process, but passengers stayed calm and it was over very quickly.

“You could tell once you hit the grass it wasn’t normal,” Essman said. “Once you go cross-country, so to speak, it got a little bumpy.”

But, he said, “Nobody screamed, nobody panicked.”

Essman was flying back to Dayton from Spain, where he spent the last five and a half weeks completing the 500-mile Camino De Santiago pilgrimage.

Essman said he thinks the airplane ended up perhaps 40 to 50 yards in the grass.

He said he saw damage to the wing of the plane, and it could have been a disaster if the wing struck the ground.

But Essman said airport staff did a “fantastic job,” and emergency crews were on the scene within minutes.

He said the flight crew was calm, professional and straightforward with passengers.

“It’s only when you figure what could have happened, rather than what did happen ... and since it didn’t happen, we are happy, we are all safe and we all have a story to tell,” Essman said.

The incident is under investigation by the FAA.