Passersby rescue woman from Great Miami River in Dayton

Passersby rescued a woman Wednesday evening from the Great Miami River in Dayton.
The woman was pulled from the water at 5:30 p.m., but it was not clear how long she had been in the river.
“We’re not sure,” a 911 caller said when responding to a dispatcher’s question about what happened to the woman, saying she wasn’t really providing answers. “She’s crying pretty hard.”
The 911 caller said he was riding his bicycle on the Great Miami River Recreational Trail and stopped to help. Two other men pulled the woman from the river in the area between the Dayton Art Institute and RiverScape MetroPark pavilion, under the Main Street Bridge.
Dayton medics responded to the river. The woman’s condition is not clear but she was able to walk up to the bike path, the caller said.
It was not clear whether the woman intentionally went into the water.
Need help? Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (800-273-8255) to reach a trained counselor. Also, use that same number and press 1 to reach the Veterans Crisis Line.