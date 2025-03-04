Patrons at Xenia bar can now get breakfast on weekends: ‘We needed to add a little something’

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

What to expect

The bar and grill features eggs, bacon, sausage, hashbrowns, toast, biscuits and gravy, breakfast sandwiches, French toast and omelets.

Customers looking for a little bit of everything should try:

Farmers Breakfast (two eggs, hashbrowns, choice of bacon or sausage and one biscuit with sausage gravy)

Loaded Potato Plate (choice of hashbrowns or tots covered in sausage gravy, an egg and topped with shredded cheese)

The Buck & Ear has a little bit of “everything that you would probably get at home or at your grandma’s house for breakfast.”

Mimosas, Bloody Mary’s and spiked coffee are also available.

Breakfast at The Buck is going on its third week. It’s available starting at 9 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Andrews said they started by offering breakfast until 11 a.m., but after receiving feedback requesting longer hours, they’re expecting to offer it until noon or 1 p.m.

The early days

Andrews originally opened The Buck in 2017 at 124 Xenia Towne Square with former business partners, Shane Muterspaw and Doug Wilson.

“It was a struggle,” Andrews recalled. “As soon as we started gaining ground, Covid happened.”

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Andrews is a Dayton native who graduated from Dunbar High School in 1986. She went on to work in registration and billing at the former St. Elizabeth Hospital in Dayton.

Before owning the bar, she had owned a hair salon for six years and worked as a bartender at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek for two decades.

“I just thought that might be my calling, so here we are,” Andrews said.

More than a bar

The Buck & Ear is more than just a bar with 14 taps and tea shots. It has a wide variety of food such as wings, boneless chicken chunks, salads, half pound burgers, sandwiches, pizzas and more.

Andrews really enjoys the burgers, but recommends trying the sweet and sassy sauce on the wings or chicken chunks that is sweet and savory with a little kick.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

For those interested in pizza, the Meat Lovers or the BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch are the most popular.

The bar and grill has a dart board, golf game, touch tunes and pool tables.

Andrews' goal is “to make it a really good, town home gathering place.”

Her favorite part is the community that have made her feel welcomed.

“Xenia is a captive town,” Andrews said. “Everyone one out here went to school together. Everybody’s parents know one another. It’s a very quaint community.”

MORE DETAILS

The Buck & Ear is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 or 2:30 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 or 2:30 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

The bar and grill features music bingo one Friday each month. The next event will be 7 p.m. March 21.

For more information, call 937-372-0303 or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.