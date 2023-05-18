Paving project on major street through Trotwood begins Friday

In November 2022, voters in Trotwood narrowly approved the city’s request for a five-year, 0.5% income tax increase, with funds to be used for road improvements.

According to Kellum, resurfacing efforts from tax levy funding has already begun.

“We have begun resurfacing this year using some of the funds we have received from the quarterly income reporting from businesses,” she said. “Without the quarterly reporting, we would have been able to only pave two roads in addition to meeting our local match for projects like the Free Pike resurfacing.”

Kellum said the city plans to spend $1.2 million this year for the resurfacing roads throughout the city.

“This would not have been possible without proceeds from the temporary income tax increase,” she said.

Results from a 2017 Pavement Condition Rating (PCR) study show nearly 280 of Trotwood’s 411 total lane miles of roads fall under the category of “poor to fair.”

Kellum said any roads categorized as “poor to fair” will be treated as priority for resurfacing, though annual budgets will determine which roads are completed in any given year.

For questions or concerns regarding the project, contact the public works department at 937-837-1702.

Eric Schwartzberg contributed to this report.