Payroll Project: Beavercreek’s highest paid employees in 2023

The highest paid employee in 2023 was Dwight “Pete” Landrum, Beavercreek’s city manager. Landrum was also the highest paid city employee in 2022.

The voting and taxpaying public is the employer for government agencies. As with any other employer, the public has not just a right but a responsibility to know how much its employees are paid in the interest of good stewardship.

Go here for a searchable database of state and local government pay across our region.

The highest paid Beavercreek employees last year were:

1. Dwight “Pete” Landrum, city manager: $174,977

2. Brad Piasecki, police sergeant: $147,444

3. William Kucera, financial administrative services director: $137,942

4. Daniel Krall, police sergeant: $136,507

5. Jeffrey Fiorta, chief of police: $136,192

6. Donald Cole, records clerk: $135,221

7. Justin Tolley, police sergeant: $132,715

8. Brian Cline, police sergeant: $130,150

9. Jeffrey Moorman, public services director: $128,875

10. Michael Hummel, police sergeant: $125,787