Payroll Project: Beavercreek’s highest paid employees

Local News
By Lillian Wolford – Staff Writer
1 hour ago
The city of Beavercreek paid 33 employees more than $100,000 each in 2022, according to the Payroll Project, an annual reporting project from the Dayton Daily News.

The police department had 25 six-figure salaries, which was more than any other department.

Beavercreek voters in May approved a 1.8-mill property tax levy that will allow the city to hire five new police officers. City officials said the size of the police department has not kept pace with the growth of the city.

The employer for government agencies is the voting and taxpaying public. As with any other employer, the public has not just a right but a responsibility to know how much its employees are paid in the interest of good stewardship.

The highest paid Springfield city employees last year were:

1. Dwight “Pete” Landrum, city manager: $154,961

2. Scott Spangler, police sergeant: $152,251

3. Justin Tolley, police officer: $151,074

4. David Darkow, police sergeant: $144,926

5. William Kucera, financial administrative services director: $137,496

6. Brad Piasecki, police sergeant: $137,093

7. Daniel Krall, police sergeant: $135,715

8. Jeffrey M. Fiorita, chief of police: $134,805

9. Michael Thonnerieux, public administrative services director: $133,528

10. Kristopher Brownlee, community engagement officer: $123,077

About the Author

Lillian is currently interning for the Dayton Daily News team while studying journalism at Cardiff University.

