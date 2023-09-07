Payroll Project: Lebanon’s highest paid employees

The city of Lebanon paid 34 employees more than $100,000 each in 2022, according to the Payroll Project, an annual reporting project from the Dayton Daily News.
The police department had 13 six-figure salaries, which was more than any other department.
Below is the breakdown of all city departments and their total payroll for employees paid more than $50,000 in 2022.
The employer for government agencies is the voting and taxpaying public. As with any other employer, the public has not just a right but a responsibility to know how much its employees are paid in the interest of good stewardship.
Go here for a searchable database of state and local government pay across our region.
The highest paid Lebanon city employees last year were:
1. Daniel Burke, city auditor: $162,616
2. Mark Yurick, city attorney: $140,436
3. Scott Brunka, city manager: $131,177
4. Jeffrey Mitchell, chief of police/deputy city manager: $127,889
5. Dustin Kurilko, police sergeant: $127,018
6. Shawn Coffey, director electric operations: $126,339
7. Kevin Boltz, crew leader: $124,830
8. Ronald Whitaker, fire lieutenant: $122,667
9. Ryan Dipzinski, battalion chief: $120,573
10. Steven Johnson, fire chief: $118,517