Peerless wins $27M warfare task order

15 minutes ago
A Fairborn defense contractor, one the region’s largest, has been awarded a Joint Warfare Analysis Center contract.

Peerless Technologies Corp. has been awarded a task order worth up to $27 million for computer modeling, simulation and analysis services for the Joint Warfare Analysis Center.

The center, in Dahlgren, Va., is expected to provide engineering and scientific analysis to military commanders.

Under the order, Peerless will help the center evaluate how the actions of warfighters under different scenarios will affect an adversary. Peerless, in a recent statement, said it will support scenario evaluation designs, experiment designs and computational analysis.

The task order, with all options exercised, will last five years, Peerless said.

“It’s a privilege to be selected for this important work, and a testament to the engineers and developers at Peerless who have worked so hard to expand our corporate capabilities,” said Peerless President Andrea Kunk. “Effective modeling and realistic simulation is central to the future of the nation’s defense, and we’re excited to be part of that.”

In 2022, Peerless launched its Peerless Innovation Center, a corporate hub for the company’s modeling and simulation, open architecture, phenomenology, electronic warfare and digital transformation work.

The new contract is a result of those efforts, company officials said.

“As the speed of the fight evolves, so does the need for industry to evolve too,” said David Hurlburt, director of the Peerless Innovation Center. “We’re working hard to help those in command have the tools to make fast, well-informed decisions.”

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.