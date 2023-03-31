Man found dead after Trotwood SWAT standoff ID’d

A 30-year-old man was found dead Thursday night following a SWAT standoff in Trotwood.
Crews were called on a shots fired report around 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of Swinger Drive, off Gardendale Avenue and north of Hoover Avenue after a 911 caller who escaped unharmed said the man fired a gun inside the house and was threatening to harm himself.
“Officers arrived on scene and additional shots were heard from inside the residence,” a release from the Trotwood Police Department stated.
The Montgomery County Regional SWAT team was called, and neighbors were asked to shelter in place or to evacuate for their safety.
“After several hours of attempted negotiations, entry was made into the residence. The subject was found deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police said.
The man was identified as Trevon Bell by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
