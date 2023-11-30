Person of interest in Harrison Twp. homicide charged in high-speed chase with detectives

The chase took place hours after 15-year-old Heaven Washington was fatally injured when two vehicles exchanged gunfire in Harrison Twp.

Washington was a passenger in one of the vehicles, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The driver, who was also injured, took her to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A Toyota RAV4 with Maryland registration was identified as the second vehicle after it was seen on license plate reader cameras in the area of the homicide, according to an affidavit.

Detectives in unmarked patrol vehicles surveilling the Toyota saw the SUV near the Englewood Meijer and the vehicle reportedly fled.

The patrol vehicles initiated lights and sirens and pursued the Toyota.

“The RAV-4 continued to accelerate, running red lights at approximately 70 mph, nearly colliding with vehicles making legal left turns,” the affidavit read.

The SUV got onto Interstate 70 West and accelerated as it passed traffic. During a search of the Toyota after the chase, the SUV’s GPS showed it was traveling an average of 109.8 mph while on the highway, according to court records.

The pursuit continued through New Lebanon and Farmersville at speeds of approximately 84 mph on single-lane roads. Detectives found the SUV abandoned in a field on Havermale Road in Farmersville.

Video surveillance of the RAV-4 showed Moreland in the driver’s seat of the SUV and driving before the chase started, according to court records. The SUV was a rental vehicle under Moreland’s sister’s name.

His sister, Denisha Tenae Taylor, was a passenger in the RAV-4 during the chase and also identified as a person of interest. Taylor turned herself in and spoke to detectives, according to court records.

“Taylor stated that she was in fear for her life as Moreland fled in excess of 100 mph,” the affidavit read. “Taylor stated Moreland observed a vehicle he believed to be an undercover detective, prompting him to spontaneously flee.”

Taylor was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Nov. 20, but has since been released. She has not been charged in connection to the homicide or chase as of Thursday.

A warrant for Moreland was issued for the failure to comply charge on Nov. 22. He was not listed as being in custody on the Miami Valley Jails site on Thursday.

Miami Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone with information that leads to the location, arrest and prosecution of those responsible in the homicide.

People can submit tips to Crime Stoppers anonymously at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com, 937-222-7867 (STOP), or people can call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 (HELP).