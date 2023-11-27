15-year-old girl killed in Harrison Twp. shooting ID’d

A 15-year-old who died after she was shot when two vehicles exchanged gunfire in Harrison Twp. earlier this month has been identified.

Heaven Washington was pronounced dead on Nov. 17 at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Miami Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone with information leading to the location, arrest and prosecution of the people responsible for Washington’s death.

Last week the sheriff’s office identified 29-year-old Tommy Moreland and 32-year-old Denisha Tenae Taylor as persons of interest in the investigation.

Taylor was booking into the Montgomery County Jail on Nov. 20, but was no longer listed as being in custody as of Monday. She is not facing any formal charges in connection to the shooting at this time.

Moreland also was not in custody as of Monday afternoon.

Around 7:04 a.m. on Nov. 17, deputies responded to the intersection of Turner Road and Philadelphia Drive on a report of a shooting.

People in two vehicles were shooting at each other at the intersection, according to the sheriff’s office.

Washington was a passenger in one of the vehicles, a 2010 white Chevrolet Impala, during the shooting. The driver took her to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

The second vehicle, maroon Toyota RAV, fled the scene.

It was involved in a pursuit with law enforcement officers hours after the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. The Toyota was found later abandoned several miles away.

Investigators identified Moreland and Taylor as the driver and passenger of the SUV using surveillance footage at a carwash.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

Anyone with information should call Montgomery County Regional Dispatch at 937-225-4357 (HELP) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867 (STOP).