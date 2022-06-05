Pharmacy robbers allegedly zip-tied employees Saturday

Dayton police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Rite Aid store at 1158 Wilmington Avenue in southeast Dayton on Saturday night.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch officials said they received a call at 5:51 p.m. about the robbery, which happened at the corner of Wilmington and Patterson.
Two pharmacists in the store had their hands zip-tied by the robbers, dispatchers said, adding that four people were allegedly involved in the robbery and were wearing masks.
One or two of the suspects were allegedly armed with handguns. They took pills from the store, according to officials at regional dispatch.
A K-9 unit reportedly attempted to track the suspects, but was unable to locate them.
We will update this story as we learn more.
