Pharmacy trainee indicted in CVS drug thefts

A pharmacy technician trainee is accused of stealing narcotics from CVS Pharmacy.
Julie D. Harleman, 48, of Perry Twp., was issued a summons for her Feb. 11 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court following her indictment last week on four felony counts of theft of drugs.
The charges against Harleman stem from thefts reported between June 30 and Oct. 6, according to her indictment.
The Ohio Board of Pharmacy issued Harleman a one-year pharmacy technician trainee license on March 6, 2020. She surrendered the license about seven months later on Oct. 19, according to the Professional Licensure for the State of Ohio website.
Harleman is not in custody, and the case against her went directly to a county grand jury, court records show.