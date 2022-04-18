PHOTOS: Ohio Republican candidates for U.S. Senate debated at Central State University

The Democratic primary candidates are: attorney Morgan Harper of Columbus, businesswoman Traci “TJ” Johnson of Hilliard and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp. in Trumbull County.

Each party’s winner will face off in the Nov. 8 the General Election for the seat now held by U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

