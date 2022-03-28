dayton-daily-news logo
Republican Party candidates for U.S. Senate to debate tonight

Central State University's Paul Robeson Cultural & Performing Arts Center auditorium will be the site of the Ohio Debate Commission's U.S. Senate debates

Central State University's Paul Robeson Cultural & Performing Arts Center auditorium will be the site of the Ohio Debate Commission's U.S. Senate debates

Local News
By , Dayton Daily News
7 minutes ago

Tonight the seven Republican Party candidates for U.S. Senate are scheduled to meet on stage at Central State University in Greene County for a debate sponsored by the Ohio Debate Commission.

The debate at the university’s Paul Robeson Cultural and Performing Arts Center in Wilberforce will be broadcast live from 7 to 8:30 p.m. You can watch the debate here:

The Republican primary candidates are: State Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls; Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons; former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel of Beachwood; businessman Neil Patel of Westerville; businessman Mark Pukita of Dublin; former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken of Canton; and author and businessman J.D. Vance of Cincinnati.

The Republican debate will be moderated by Karen Kasler, bureau chief of the Statehouse News Bureau.

The three Democratic primary candidates also agreed to debate. That is scheduled to occurfrom 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today. You can watch the Democrats’ debate live here:

The Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate are: attorney Morgan Harper of Columbus; businesswoman Traci “TJ” Johnson of Hilliard; and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp. in Trumbull County.

The 10 candidates are vying to replace U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, who announced he would not seek a third term.

The primary is scheduled for May 3.

On Tuesday night the two Democratic Party candidates for governor, former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, will face off from 7 to 8 p.m. at Central State.

Lucy May, host of Cincinnati Edition on WVXU-91.7, will moderate.

The Republican gubernatorial debate was cancelled after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declined to participate. The other Republican candidates for governor are Joe Blystone, Ron Hood and former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci.

The Ohio Debate Commission is a collaboration of major media outlets in Ohio. Its mission is to produce “fair and substantive debates that encourage participation in our democracy,” according to the commission.

“We’ve been planning since mid-2021 for these debates and Central State is ready to play its role in providing meaningful information to voters,” said Dr. Zillah Fluker, vice president of CSU’s division of institutional advancement.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

