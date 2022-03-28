Democratic Party candidates for U.S. Senate to debate today

The seven Republican candidates for U.S. Senate also agreed to debate and that will occur tonight at Central State from 7 to 8:30 p.m. That debate can be watched here:

The Republican primary candidates are: State Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls; Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons; former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel of Beachwood; businessman Neil Patel of Westerville; businessman Mark Pukita of Dublin; former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken of Canton; and author and businessman J.D. Vance of Cincinnati.

The Republican debate will be moderated by Karen Kasler, bureau chief of the Statehouse News Bureau.

The 10 candidates are vying to replace U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, who announced he will not seek a third term.

The primary is scheduled for May 3.

On Tuesday night the two Democratic Party candidates for governor, former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, will face off from 7 to 8 p.m. at Central State.

Lucy May, host of Cincinnati Edition on WVXU-91.7, will moderate.

The Republican gubernatorial debate was cancelled after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declined to participate. The other Republican candidates for governor are Joe Blystone, Ron Hood and former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci.

The Ohio Debate Commission is a collaboration of major media outlets in Ohio. Its mission is to produce “fair and substantive debates that encourage participation in our democracy,” according to the commission.

“We’ve been planning since mid-2021 for these debates and Central State is ready to play its role in providing meaningful information to voters,” said Dr. Zillah Fluker, vice president of CSU’s division of institutional advancement.

