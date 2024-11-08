Pickleball and paving part of Tipp City plan for improvements

Council in September met in a work session to review capital program proposals. Funding for the capital improvement projects comes from a special voter-approved income tax along with grants and property tax assessments.

Council members chose to move some proposed 2025 projects down the road for reasons such as allowing more time for future planning, said John Green, city finance director.

For example, a second fire facility survey and land acquisition project proposed for the 2025 capital plan was moved back to give City Manager Eric Mack, council and Jeremy Bowser, director of municipal services, added time to talk about future development plans by the city for the area west of Interstate 75.

“We discussed at the work session that we may site the second fire station on the same property as a new water well, which will be necessary for future expansion westward. And we’re not at a good point today to tell Council exactly where that next water tower should be sited. There will be more discussion in 2025 before the next capital improvement plan,” Green said.

Another long-talked-about project also was continued, to allow more time for adequate planning. This project would provide for a second exit from Kyle Park. Among project elements still needing to be addressed are the exact route where this road should go and to obtain a better cost estimate.

A proposal to relocate electric lines in City Park underground was changed with the relocation replaced in the 2025 program by a plan for cohesive development of the park, where uses continue to grow. The relocation can be pursued in subsequent years, Green said.

Other projects in the 2025 capital improvements program are $700,000 for street paving, an amount expected to be increased to $800,000 in 2026 to adjust for inflation. The third year of a downtown alley paving program also is planned next year.

The CIP also sets aside money for a cold storage building for the city electric department for housing transformers, wire and other materials ($300,000); updating the city comprehensive plan to include Uptown Project plan including strategic vision ($100,000); and expansion of Parkwood Canoe Livery to include widening a concrete boat launch and adding parking ($200,000). The Uptown Project involves development of land along West Main Street from the area near the Interstate 75 overpass and the west to the County Road 25A intersection.

