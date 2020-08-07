Pipe bomb found in car during Kettering police stop

Kettering police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday at South Dixie Drive and West Dorothy Lane in Kettering, and the driver pulled into the Walmart Supercenter parking lot at 1701 W. Dorothy Lane in Moraine.

The driver and passenger were arrested on outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions, Kettering police Lt. Lee Sanders said in an email about the incident.