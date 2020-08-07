Pipe bomb found in car during Kettering police stop

A pipe bomb was found inside a car during a traffic stop.
Kettering police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday at South Dixie Drive and West Dorothy Lane in Kettering, and the driver pulled into the Walmart Supercenter parking lot at 1701 W. Dorothy Lane in Moraine.
The driver and passenger were arrested on outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions, Kettering police Lt. Lee Sanders said in an email about the incident.
During a search of the car before it was to be towed, officers discovered a suspected pipe bomb. The Dayton Bomb Squad responded and took the device to an off-site location to disable it.
“It was confirmed it was an explosive device,” Sanders said.
In addition to their warrants, both suspects were arrested for unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, carrying a concealed weapon and inducing panic. The suspects were not identified pending the filing of formal charges, Sanders said.