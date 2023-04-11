Piqua investment adviser sentenced to prison for stealing from clients, friends

Credit: Miami County Jail Credit: Miami County Jail

Paul Watkins, first assistant county prosecutor, said, “The defendant spent all of this money on his own expenses … The defendant was living off these victims’ money.”

Money was used for expenses such as mortgage payments, truck payments, political contributions, restaurants, golf, gym visits and other personal expenses, those speaking in court said.

Watkins also pointed to a civil judgment for more than $700,000 earlier obtained by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission against Fries after he failed to respond to the civil complaint.

“Like these cases, he has not paid a dime,” Watkins said.

Wall said in her sentence she considered the age of the victims, many who were elderly and invested retirement funds; the significant financial harm suffered; and the intentional act of misrepresenting intentions to the victims one described as Fries’ best friend.

“You took the money, said you would invest in it, then at a separate time made false statements to show investors and told them, ‘Your money is making money,’ ” she said.

The crimes eventually came to light when one of the victims went to another investment adviser and was told the statements were fake, she said.

Wall sentenced Fries to a series of concurrent prison terms resulting in the three-year term. Once released, Fries will face another 2-5 years on post-release control.

He was ordered to pay the $418,000 restitution and will receive credit for $9,000 that was repaid to one victim.