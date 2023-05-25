Piqua man guilty in crash that killed Greenville woman

TROY — A Piqua man pleaded no contest Tuesday to a felony count of vehicular homicide in a Dec. 10 collision on U.S. 36 in Miami County in which a Greenville woman died.
Eric Ramos Jr., 28, was found guilty of the charge in county Common Pleas Court.
Ramos earlier was indicted and pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of child endangering and a misdemeanor charge of vehicular homicide in the collision in which Sheryl Huffman, 51, of Greenville died.
As part of a plea agreement outlined Tuesday, the three charges were dismissed after Ramos pleaded no contest to vehicular homicide, a fourth-degree felony.
Judge Stacy Wall heard the plea before finding Ramos guilty. She pointed out that Ramos was driving a vehicle while under a license suspension or without a valid driver’s license.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing scheduled June 15. Ramos remains free on his own recognizance.
