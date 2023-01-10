BreakingNews
Piqua man pleads guilty to sharing pornographic videos of minors

1 hour ago

TROY — A Piqua man waived a grand jury’s consideration of allegations and pleaded guilty on Friday to four felony charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Aaron Kaehler, 44, was accused of possessing and sharing pornographic videos that included minors as participants in Piqua.

He made the pleas in Miami County Common Pleas Court. A sex offender assessment was ordered by Judge Stacy Wall.

Kaehler could face up to 12 years in prison each charge. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to recommend concurrent prison terms. Kaehler also will be designated a Tier II sex offender, requiring registration of his address with the sheriff in the county in which he resides every six months for 25 years following release from any prison sentence.

He was released on his own recognizance pending sentencing Feb. 21.

