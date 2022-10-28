Piqua man sentenced for scarring 9-year-old daughter’s face with heated knife

The second incident was disclosed as a Piqua police officer talked to the girl after being called to Said’s apartment in February. The officer testified she asked the girl about a mark on her face.

The girl said she was injured a couple of months earlier when a knife was heated on the stove and placed on her face, leaving a scar.

The girl testified during the trial. She lives out of state with relatives.

Judge Jeannine Pratt heard comments Friday before ordering the sentence

“He (Said) said he thought it was obvious that he did a good job raising a polite, smart, very friendly young girl and that hurts him that he won’t be involved in her life pretty much ever again,” said defense lawyer John Meehling.

“I am sorry for what I have done,” Said told the judge.

Said was termed “evil” by Paul Watkins, first assistant county prosecutor. “His actions were nothing less than evil. He should not be walking the streets,” Watkins said.

Pratt said Said’s criminal record included convictions for disorderly conduct, assault and DUI and noted he has a pending felony assault charge in Franklin County. She said he showed no genuine remorse and that the girl suffered serious physical and psychological harm.

Pratt said Said failed to protect his child.

“You are supposed to provide a safe, secure place … In fact, you were the monster here,” she said.

Said was ordered to serve 4-6 years in prison for child endangering, a felony, and six months for domestic violence, a misdemeanor. The sentences will be served concurrently and Said will receive 270 days credit for time served in the county jail since his arrest.