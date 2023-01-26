Piqua man sentenced to sixth prison term in first-degree felony drug case

Marquis Purter, 35, was sentenced Thursday in Miami County Common Pleas Court on three first-degree felony drug trafficking charges involving cocaine, methamphetamines and fentanyl and a second-degree felony charge of illegal manufacture of drugs.

Purter was indicted last year after a June 14 search of a Piqua residence where investigators said they found a variety of illegal drugs. He pleaded guilty earlier this month as part of a deal in which prosecutors agreed to recommend a six-year prison term. The agreement did not guarantee Purter would receive the recommended sentence.