Piqua man sentenced to sixth prison term in first-degree felony drug case

TROY — A Piqua man who already has served five prison terms for drug-related charges is heading back, this time for 8 to 12 years.
Marquis Purter, 35, was sentenced Thursday in Miami County Common Pleas Court on three first-degree felony drug trafficking charges involving cocaine, methamphetamines and fentanyl and a second-degree felony charge of illegal manufacture of drugs.
Purter was indicted last year after a June 14 search of a Piqua residence where investigators said they found a variety of illegal drugs. He pleaded guilty earlier this month as part of a deal in which prosecutors agreed to recommend a six-year prison term. The agreement did not guarantee Purter would receive the recommended sentence.
Credit: Miami County Jail
In ordering a longer sentence, Miami County Judge Stacy Wall talked about Purter’s previous five prison sentences, the volume of drugs found in the search and evidence that Purter had used others in a network to sell drugs.
“This was a business for you,” Wall said, adding Purter was caught with “a smorgasbord of drugs.” The eight years is mandatory time.
Purter agreed to the forfeiture of $5,955 in cash seized in the search along with three vehicles — a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban, a 1989 Chevrolet Camaro and a 2006 Chevrolet Impala — plus an ATV.
