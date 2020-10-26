Piqua man’s death under investigation as homicide

Crews were called at 5:35 p.m. to a house in the 500 block of Wood Street after family members found the victim, identified as Franklin Kesler, deceased, police said.

Anyone with information about Kesler’s death, or who may have been in the Wood Street area between 2 and 5:30 p.m. and saw anyone or anything suspicious is asked to contact the Piqua Police Department by calling 911 or 937-615-TIPS (8411).