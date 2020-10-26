X

Piqua man’s death under investigation as homicide

Piqua police are investigating the Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, death of a man on Wood Street as a homicide. PIQUA POLICE DEPARTMENT

By Jen Balduf

The death of a 65-year-old man on Sunday is under investigation as a homicide, Piqua police said on Monday.

Crews were called at 5:35 p.m. to a house in the 500 block of Wood Street after family members found the victim, identified as Franklin Kesler, deceased, police said.

Anyone with information about Kesler’s death, or who may have been in the Wood Street area between 2 and 5:30 p.m. and saw anyone or anything suspicious is asked to contact the Piqua Police Department by calling 911 or 937-615-TIPS (8411).

Police also are asking that people with security cameras in the 500 block of Wood Street to contact police so they can review video.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Piqua Police Department by calling 9-1-1 or at 937-615-TIPS (8411).

Posted by Piqua Police Department on Monday, October 26, 2020

