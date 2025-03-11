Piqua woman killed after car hits tree, ditch in Shelby County

Around 4:21 a.m., Walker was driving a 2024 Chevrolet Malibu north on Ohio 66 when the car went off the left side of the road and hit a tree and a ditch near Rangeline Road in Cynthian Twp.

The car rolled over before coming to a stop.

The OHSP Piqua post is continuing to investigate the crash.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Loramie Community fire department and rescue squad and Ohio Department of Transportation assisted troopers at the scene.