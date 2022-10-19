Piqua’s approval of new quarry plan faces court challenge

The administrative appeal was filed in Miami County Common Pleas Court against the city of Piqua and its planning commission by Michael Sherry of Piqua, Upper Valley Medical Center of Troy and Scott Reardon of Piqua. Sherry’s family owns the industrial park, while Reardon runs a business there.

Representatives of those appealing all spoke at the planning commission public hearing on the permit in September. They expressed concerns about a quarry operation including impacts on wells, vibrations from blasting and the impact of dust on health and operation of other businesses.