Piqua’s approval of new quarry plan faces court challenge

Owners of businesses and property in the vicinity of a quarry proposed near the Sherry Industrial Park on Piqua’s south end are challenging in court the Piqua Planning Commission’s approval of a special use permit for mineral quarrying.
The administrative appeal was filed in Miami County Common Pleas Court against the city of Piqua and its planning commission by Michael Sherry of Piqua, Upper Valley Medical Center of Troy and Scott Reardon of Piqua. Sherry’s family owns the industrial park, while Reardon runs a business there.
Representatives of those appealing all spoke at the planning commission public hearing on the permit in September. They expressed concerns about a quarry operation including impacts on wells, vibrations from blasting and the impact of dust on health and operation of other businesses.
The planning commission approved the permit with conditions, including requiring land owner and quarry business Piqua Materials to address concerns aired by the neighbors.
The appeal claims the planning commission decision was illegal, arbitrary and unsupported by the preponderance of the evidence. The court is asked to reverse the planning commission decision.
Piqua Materials has filed a motion to be added as a party to the appeal. The appeal will be handled by Judge Jeannine Pratt.
